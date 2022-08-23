Revolutionary Aneutronic Fusion Energy Generator Being Built by Kronos Fusion Energy Will Provide Clean, Renewable Energy to National Defense Infrastructures

Breaking News
With Carl Weggel Leading Its Design, Kronos Fusion Energy’s Aneutronic Clean Energy Solution Will Revolutionize Energy Generation For The Coming Century

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking for future electrical solutions via hybrid and all-electric technologies. Kronos Fusion Energy Defense System, a division of Kronos Fusion Energy Incorporated, is working to make the next technological leap to provide limitless power generation to the military at the point of need and provide the long-term solution to military power and fuel requirements. Kronos is on a mission to commercialize fusion energy through its compact, affordable, universally available aneutronic solution. Kronos with their daring commercial fusion-energy generator, S.M.A.R.T (Superconducting, Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus), aims to give the U.S. energy independence while allowing our military to continue domination globally. 

Kronos Founding Partners/Board Members General (RET) Gustave F. Perna, Major General (RET) Robin Fontes, Major General (RET) Paul Pardew, are pursuing military applications in propulsion (land, sea, air, space), basing, and tactical power. These efforts will not only support DoD clean energy goals but also directly impact improving the U.S. Military’s warfighting capabilities. These efforts will free U.S. military from the constraints of a dependence on fossil fuels and nuclear fusion reactors currently in use. General (RET) Gustave F. Perna, with his lessons learned and experience of taking the Covid-19 Vaccine to market, is now using his expertise to develop an “Operation Warp Speed” style strategy that will be applied at Kronos for the commercialization of fusion energy.

“Kronos Fusion Energy Defense System’s magnet technology and tactical fusion power-generation design will expand the U.S. military’s global reach by extending the range of warfighting systems, lessening their logistics requirements, and increasing their overall capabilities. Kronos aims to provide tactical fusion generation that unencumbers our military’s current dependence on traditional fuels. We believe we can start making these military improvements by mid-decade. MG (RET) Paul Pardew will be heading up military contracting as well as the government relations division,” said Major General (RET) Paul Pardew.

Providing fusion energy generation to the nation’s warfighters will allow them to generate near limitless power. It allows the U.S. military services to power ships, planes, vehicles, communications, satellites, and electrical grids to support any operation, such as major theaters of war, humanitarian assistance, and intelligence collection. MG (RET) Robin Fontes, previously in charge of U.S. Cyber Command, has taken on the role of cyber security specialist for Kronos. 

Kronos’s patented approach for an aneutronic Q40 fusion energy generator is currently undergoing simulations at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with support from Konstantin Batygin (California Institute of Technology), and Paul Weiss (University of California, Los Angeles/Harvard).

As the puzzle begins to align to bring fusion energy closer to reality, Kronos will continue on their path to revolutionizing U.S. military capabilities for the future.

