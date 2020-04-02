Revolutionary DocTalkGo Telehealth Company Offers Remote Medical Services for COVID-19 Patients

Breaking News
Anchorage, AK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, those with symptoms are scrambling for quick access to testing and prompt treatment. Any and all patients with symptoms of the coronavirus must seek a medical professional who can determine whether or not a patient receives a COVID-19 test. While testing becomes increasingly accessible, many states still struggle to provide adequate and consistent testing for patients. DocTalkGo, a leader in the telehealth industry offering remote based medical services for patients across the U.S., is able to identify individuals with non-acute COVID-19 or influenza symptoms and provide at-home testing. This important measure goes a long way in protecting the public from unnecessary hospital emergency room visits and provider offices. Testing is made available by our doctors who are licensed nationwide who can walk patients through the steps of submitting a COVID-19 laboratory test or direct patients to seek out local testing.

Chief medical officer of DocTalkGo says that may be much easier and safer for patients to make a telemedicine appointment where a doctor can evaluate whether you might qualify for COVID-19 testing. If positive, patient could be given a lab requisition to be promptly tested for the virus. Additionally, if a patient receives a positive result, anti-malaria medication Hydroxychloroquine may be prescribed. The use of hydroxychloroquine has been shown to speed up recovery in patients experiencing mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Although more research is needed, preliminary studies have produced promising results in treating the coronavirus by blocking the virus’ entry into cellular membranes, therefore accelerating treatment of autoimmune disorders. and has previously been prescribed to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. is expected to reduce coronavirus symptoms within six days. DocTalkGo has made hydroxychloroquine available to patients by express mail, however this medication can only be prescribed after a positive COVID-19 test result.

If you are experiencing progressive shortness of breath, fever or dry cough, DocTalkGo’s large telehealth network of licensed USA doctors can consult and prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, our team of licensed doctors will access your symptoms by phone or computer so that patients may remain safely within the comfort of their own homes as emergency lockdowns persist. Visit https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/ for an immediate, same-day coronavirus screening and FREE home delivery of FDA approved hydroxychloroquine within just three (3) days. If approved, prescriptions will be delivered to your home via 2-day or overnight mail.

DocTalkGo is a third party, telemedicine healthcare provider entity providing care nationwide. With a team of doctor and providers, we are available to individuals and families 7 days/week, expanded hours. Same-day, timely consultations always available. DocTalkGo has incorporated a healthcare algorithmn that helps guide the individual through a healthcare screening of questions to determine if that specific healthcare condition or disease management issue is appropriate for telemedicine care or should be directed back to an in-person doctor visit. 

DocTalkGo healthcare providers are able to do nationwide laboratory testing and prescription submission to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice. 

 

Contact information:

New Home page

https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Coronavirustested/

866-403-8714

 

CONTACT: Julie Wright
DocTalkGo
760-659-3890
[email protected]
