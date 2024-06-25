SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tickeron, Inc., a leader in AI-driven stock trading bots, introduces a new line of advanced trading robots. These robots utilize Tickeron’s proprietary Financial Learning Models (FLMs) alongside cutting-edge fundamental analysis. These innovative robots are designed to empower both hedge funds and retail investors, offering a unique blend of classical models and state-of-the-art quant analytics.
