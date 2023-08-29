EADS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Graphene technology licensing company Avadain took first place in the prestigious KingsCrowd early-stage company pitch competition. KingsCrowd, with 420,000 users, is the leader in crowdfunding analytics and enabling informed investments in the startup ecosystem.

KingsCrowd selected three exceptional companies with live crowdfunding campaigns on Netcapital, StartEngine and Wefunder. Avadain emerged as the undisputed champion, solidifying its position as a top choice among crowdfunding investors.

“We are humbled to be selected by the KingsCrowd community as the No. 1 company currently crowdfunding,” said Avadain’s CEO Brad Larschan. “We are delighted to have more than 70 KingsCrowd users currently investing in Avadain and we are looking forward to welcoming many more.”

Avadain’s presentation captivated the audience and judges alike, showcasing the potential that high-quality graphene has in sparking a new industrial revolution. Graphene is the lightest, strongest, most thermally and electricity conducting material ever discovered. “High-quality graphene is poised to disrupt dozens of industries and transform thousands of products,” Larschan observed.

Avadain’s globally patented, green manufacturing technology produces large, thin and nearly defect-free graphene flakes, which have the potential to redefine industries such as renewable energy, energy storage, aerospace, defense, health care and more.

The KingsCrowd pitch competition victory comes only days after Avadain surpassed $2M in its crowdfunding round on Netcapital. “We are committed to graphene’s potential to make the world a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous place,” Larschan concluded.

For more information about Avadain’s high-quality graphene and its pioneering advancements, please visit: https://netcapital.com/companies/avadain

About Avadain

Avadain’s disruptive green technology produces the high-quality graphene industry needs to meet pent-up demand in a $100B market. Globally patented. Panasonic backed. Federal grant. No known competitors. Graphene is poised to revolutionize the world, making it cleaner, healthier and more prosperous.

Contact:

Brad Larschan

CEO

blarschan@avadaingraphene.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com