PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — In a significant stride toward transforming the retail landscape, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. has filed for a patent that marks a new era in retail automation. This patent, titled “Automated Gantry System for Precise Item Handling, Storage, and Delivery,” is just the beginning of a series of innovative intellectual property filings that will underpin the future of VenHub’s Smart Stores.

The patent outlines a sophisticated Gantry System designed for precise handling, storage, and efficient delivery of items. This revolutionary system will seamlessly integrate into various industries, enhancing item placement, storage, and retrieval processes. It represents a novel solution for ensuring item accuracy, orderly storage, and rapid order fulfillment.

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, shared his excitement: “As we forge ahead on this remarkable journey, we are not merely reshaping the retail landscape; we’re inventing and refining new methodologies and processes. This patent declares our unwavering commitment to innovation and our continuous quest for excellence within retail technology.” He further asserted, “Our dedication to advancing the development of Smart Stores spans all sectors, from convenience and bookstores to retail, electronics, pet food, and cosmetic stores, encompassing large retail operations and smaller retail locations. Our objective is to transform these environments to cater to meet the evolving demands of consumers and to keep pace with the ever-changing world in which we live.”

This groundbreaking patent covers various innovative aspects, including X-axis movement for precise item placement, Y-axis storage, grid-based storage, and efficient order fulfillment and delivery. The applications of this Gantry System extend across multiple industries, contributing significantly to operational efficiency and reducing error margins in logistics processes.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. and VenHub are poised to continue their trailblazing journey, with more innovative patents in the pipeline that promise to revolutionize the retail sector further.

About VenHub:

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub leads the way in retail innovation. Its Smart Stores operate autonomously around the clock, merging advanced technology with traditional retail’s personal touch. This revolutionary approach offers an efficient, accessible, and personalized shopping experience catering to today’s consumer needs.

