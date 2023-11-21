The global Skydiving market is expected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 16%

Wilmington, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s most recent study, the Global Skydiving Market value is estimated at US$ 4.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 16% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Skydiving is a recreational activity and sport in which participants leap out of a high-altitude plane and free-fall before deploying a parachute to slow down and safely land on the ground. Skydiving is done for the pleasure and ecstasy of free fall, as well as for competitive and recreational reasons.

Skydiving offers a unique and extreme adventure experience, attracting individuals who seek thrill and excitement. The desire for adrenaline-pumping activities has contributed to the global popularity of skydiving.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Skydiving market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, nature and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Skydiving market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tourists and Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Skydiving market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-skydiving-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Skydiving Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of nature, solo segment is anticipated to led the market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing trends of solo travel among individuals coupled with their growing disposable income.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 11.5 billion Growth Rate 16% Dominant Segment Solo Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increased disposable income

Advancements in safety equipment Companies Profiled Taupo Tandem Skydiving

Turku Skydiving Club

NZONE Skydive

GoSkydive

Skydive Snohomish

The Skydiving Company

GoJump America

Skydive Wanaka

Chattanooga Skydiving Company

Skydive Las Vegas





Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-skydiving-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global skydiving market include.

In January 2023, Wilson Nesbitt successfully acquired Wild Geese Parachuting, which is now known as Skydive Ireland. Wild Geese Skydiving was established on the North Coast in 1983 and is Northern Ireland’s sole outdoor skydiving facility.

Some of the prominent players and brands operating and contributing significantly to the global skydiving market growth include Taupo Tandem Skydiving, Turku Skydiving Club, NZONE Skydive, GoSkydive, Skydive Snohomish, The Skydiving Company, GoJump America, Skydive Wanaka, Chattanooga Skydiving Company, and Skydive Las Vegas, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-skydiving-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global skydiving market based on type, nature and region

Global Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Tandem Skydiving Freefly Skydiving Canopy Piloting Others

Global Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Nature Group Solo

Global Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Skydiving Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists and Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-skydiving-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Skydiving Report:

What will be the market value of the global Skydiving market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Skydiving market?

What are the market drivers of the global Skydiving market?

What are the key trends in the global Skydiving market?

Which is the leading region in the global Skydiving market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Skydiving market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Skydiving market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Order Fulfillment Services Market: The global Order Fulfillment Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Order Fulfillment Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market: The global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Multicountry Payroll Solutions Market: The global Multicountry Payroll Solutions Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Multicountry Payroll Solutions Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market: The global Contact Center Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Contact Center Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Autonomous Delivery Service Market: The global Autonomous Delivery Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Autonomous Delivery Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Car Rental and Leasing Services Market: The global Car Rental and Leasing Services Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Car Rental and Leasing Services Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Mexico Lottery Market: Mexico lottery market is estimated at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022 and is foreseen to grow on the back of increasing disposable income and the rising prevalence of online distribution channel.

Mexico lottery market is estimated at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022 and is foreseen to grow on the back of increasing disposable income and the rising prevalence of online distribution channel. Global District Heating Pipeline Network Market: The global District Heating Pipeline Network Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global District Heating Pipeline Network Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Overhead Power Lines Market: The global Overhead Power Lines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The global Overhead Power Lines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market: The global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245