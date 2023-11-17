The Mexico titanium dioxide market is projected to reach US$ 1,756 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market size is valued at US$ 832.2 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The market is driven by the growing demand for titanium dioxide in various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, and paper. The increasing demand for titanium dioxide is due to its unique properties, such as its high brightness, whiteness, and UV-blocking ability. The paints and coatings industry is the largest consumer of titanium dioxide in Mexico. The growth of this industry is driven by the increasing demand for construction and infrastructure development.

Moreover, the plastics industry is another major consumer of titanium dioxide. The growth of this industry is driven by the increasing demand for packaging and consumer goods. However, there is increasing competition from low-cost producers in China and India coupled with the increasing environmental regulations on the production of titanium dioxide is anticipated to hamper the growth of the Mexico titanium dioxide market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the titanium dioxide market has been analyzed based on market segments, including grade, application, and geography/regions (including Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, and Southern Mexico) . The report also offers Mexico and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the titanium dioxide market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the Paints & Coatings segment is expected to capture the majority of the titanium dioxide market owing to the growth of construction activities and infrastructural development.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 832.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,756 million Growth Rate 11.3% Dominant Segment Paints & Coatings Segment Leading Region Central Mexico Key Market Drivers Increase in demand from Paints & Coatings applications

Growth and advancements in industries like Automotive, wooden appliances, etc. Companies Profiled Wego Chemical Group

The Chemours Company

Hascor Metals S.A. De C.V.

Nederman Holding AB

DuPont

Iluka Resources Limited

Paul & Company

Tronox

American Elements

Hosokawa Alpine AG

HENAN JINHE INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Venator

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the titanium dioxide market growth include Wego Chemical Group, The Chemours Company, Hascor Metals S.A. De C.V., Nederman Holding AB, DuPont, Iluka Resources Limited, Paul & Company, Tronox, American Elements, Hosokawa Alpine AG, HENAN JINHE INDUSTRY CO., LTD, and Venator, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the titanium dioxide market based on grade, application, and region

Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Grade Pigment Grade Ultrafine Grade

Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Paints & Coatings Cosmetics Adhesives Plastics Rubber Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages

Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Northern Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis Central Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis Southern Mexico Titanium Dioxide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis



Key Questions Answered in the Titanium Dioxide Report:

What will be the market value of the titanium dioxide market by 2030?

What is the market size of the titanium dioxide market?

What are the market drivers of the titanium dioxide market?

What are the key trends in the titanium dioxide market?

Which is the leading region in the titanium dioxide market?

What are the major companies operating in the titanium dioxide market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the titanium dioxide market?

