LOS ANGELES, CA , May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new NFT project is set to launch in May, featuring 1000 hand-drawn pieces that will come together to form one grand canvas. The project aims to raise awareness about the plight of the Uyghur people who are being detained in Chinese concentration camps.

Each of the 1000 pieces in the project will be available to purchase through NFTs, with all proceeds going towards supporting Uyghur communities and promoting awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The project is a collaboration of talented artists who share the belief that art can serve as a powerful tool for advocacy and social justice.

The Uyghur community has suffered greatly from the Chinese government’s oppressive policies, with over a million Uyghurs being held in detention camps, where they have been subjected to torture, forced labor, and other disturbing human rights abuses. The goal of the NFT project is to draw attention to this crisis and encourage people to take action to prevent further human rights violations.

The grand canvas, consisting of 1000 pieces, will tell the story of the Uyghur community and their struggles for freedom, justice, and human dignity. By purchasing a piece of the canvas, individuals can make a meaningful contribution to the cause and show their support for the Uyghur people.

The Uyghur NFT project will be launched in May and will be available for purchase through the Discord server or the official website at 1000angels.xyz For more information about the project and to learn how you can support the Uyghur cause, visit the website today.

