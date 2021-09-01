Rev’s AI-Powered Tech Reinvents Prospecting to Help Sales and Marketing Teams Close the First Mile of Sales

Platform cuts manual prospecting time in half, boosts pipeline revenue potential, accelerates above-the-funnel capabilities with expert services

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rev, the leader in using AI for B2B sales and marketing, today announced the launch of their Sales Development Platform (SDP). The Rev SDP uses AI to revolutionize the sales and marketing processes that occur above the revenue funnel. The company’s unique approach helps customers find more relevant targets in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth, among other benefits. It’s why Oracle, Adobe, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies use Rev to find more fresh prospects that will become their next best customers.

One of the biggest pain points facing sales teams is finding new prospects that look like existing customers. According to Ascend2, 45% of B2B marketers say that identifying target audiences or accounts is one of the most critical challenges to their digital marketing strategies. For sales teams, generating pipeline is a manual, time-consuming and random process, plagued with guesswork, missed opportunities and bad data that can clog the pipeline for years, among other challenges.

Sales development teams know that the key to a healthy funnel is starting with high-potential leads. But while many sales tech companies have focused on optimizing the funnel, Rev has been reinventing what goes into it.

“The funnel is in good shape, but now it’s time to focus on the first mile of sales,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev (formerly LeadCrunch). “With the power to predict the next ideal customer, revenue teams can better prioritize their efforts and spend more time engaging with the right prospects. When you supercharge the sales development process, it becomes more efficient, rewarding and profitable—and revs up the whole enterprise.”

At the heart of Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) is AI-based technology that gathers troves of exegraphic and other data — as well as information on a company’s most valuable and satisfied customers — and combines them to create a unique mathematical model of an ideal customer. The resulting AI Customer Profile (aiCP) is among a suite of tools Rev offers sales development reps (SDRs) and marketing teams to help them find other prospects that look just like these best customers.

Unlike an ICP (Ideal Customer Profile) that sits in a PowerPoint deck, an aiCP is a living model that “learns” over time, enabling Rev to automatically deliver fresh prospects and prioritize them so SDRs know whom to target next. In “fueling the funnel,” Rev unlocks an untapped opportunity to maximize productivity and revenue, making sales development an organization’s most powerful sales weapon.

Rev, formerly LeadCrunch, recently rebranded to better reflect the company’s strategy. “Rev” points to the revolution that they are leading above the sales funnel; the information they can reveal about your best prospects and others that look like them; and, of course, revenue. The company recently completed a Series B round of funding, led by Bow Capital and Rally Ventures. This brings the total amount raised $18.2M.

About Rev

Since its founding in 2013, Rev (formerly LeadCrunch) has grown to be the leader in AI B2B targeting and lead generation. The company is on pace to hit record revenue targets in 2021 and ranked #35 on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, 2020. Customers include leaders in B2B sales and marketing like Adobe, Citrix, Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Oracle and Google. In all, the company counts seven of the top 10 cloud software providers and six of the top 10 largest business software companies as customers, along with hundreds of other small to mid-size technology companies.

CONTACT: Media Contact David Oro Phone: +1-707-558-8585 [email protected]