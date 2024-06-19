REVVING UP SUCCESS: TEAM KIDS’ FLAPJACKS & FAST CARS BREAKFAST BOOSTS COMMUNITY SPIRIT AND SUPPORT L-R, Julie Hudash, CEO/Founder, Team Kids; Arshay Cooper, Award Winning Author, International Speaker and Co Founder of the National Award-Winning A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund; Nestor Herrera, Director of Operations, RE/MAX Premiere Realty, Past Team Kids Board President; Jenny Dinnen, Co-Owner, Chief Ideation Officer, Mackenzie Corporation, Team Kids Board President *Photography credit to Stephen Russo

REVVING UP SUCCESS: TEAM KIDS' FLAPJACKS & FAST CARS BREAKFAST BOOSTS COMMUNITY SPIRIT AND SUPPORT The crowd in its entirety at the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center. *Photography credit to Stephen Russo

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team Kids is proud to announce the resounding success of the Flapjacks & Fast Cars Community Breakfast held June 4th at the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center. This exceptional event brought together nearly 200 attendees, including esteemed public safety partners, local leaders, generous supporters, and advocates for youth empowerment. Surrounded by one of the world’s most remarkable Shelby car collections, guests indulged in a delightful pancake breakfast and participated in a vibrant community gathering.

Team Kids is a pioneering force in youth development, dedicated to empowering children to become changemakers in their communities. Founded in 2001, Team Kids goes beyond traditional programs, instilling leadership skills, philanthropic values and entrepreneurial spirit in our nation’s youngest citizens. Through innovative programs taught in schools and partnerships with community partners such as law enforcement agencies, Team Kids has impacted more than 350,000 students across 14 U.S. cities, fostering collaboration, volunteerism, and community engagement. As Julie Hudash , Founder and CEO of Team Kids, aptly puts it, “At Team Kids, we believe in the power of every child to make a difference. Our programs inspire and equip young leaders to create positive change in their communities, shaping a brighter future for all.”

Attendees were inspired by the keynote speech delivered by Arshay Cooper, an award-winning author, motivational speaker, and activist. In recognition of his contributions, Cooper was honored with the 2024 Team Kids Spirit Award. Additional awards were presented to Taylor and Avery Dinnen, and Kaelyn and Brooklyn Honda, who received the Team Kids Superhero Award for exemplifying the Team Kids’ mission through their service and leadership.

Though the purpose of the event was to unite community stakeholders to address the most pressing issues facing youth today, significant funds were also raised to support Team Kids’ school programs. The success of Flapjacks & Fast Cars was made possible in part by the generous support of their sponsors: City of Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, Echo Media Group, First Bank, Greenberg Traurig, Mackenzie Corporation, MediaMax, Mountain View Services, Nestor and Michelle RE/MAX, and Rainbow Restoration OC. In attendance were several notable figures from the Orange County business community, including Fullerton Police Chief Jon Radus, Irvine Chamber CEO Dave Coffaro, Newport Chamber CEO Steve Rosansky, North Orange County CEO Andrew Gregson, and representatives from the Orange County Fire Authority, Irvine Police Department, Fullerton Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The event underscored the power of community in supporting youth development and empowerment. At a time when our nation is facing an unprecedented pediatric mental health crisis, Team Kids is responding with the mentors, support and opportunities young people need to feel valued and significant. As Team Kids continues its mission to change the world, one child at a time, the organization looks forward to additional collaborations with its community partners.

To learn more about Team Kids and their mission visit teamkids.org . To get involved or support Team Kids’ Mission, consider joining the 5th Annual Team Kids Golf Classic on September 30, 2024, at Monarch Beach in Dana Point. teamkids.org/golf.

ABOUT TEAM KIDS

