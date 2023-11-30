ReWalk supports “gap-filling” pricing method proposed by CMS with use of up-to-date pricing information.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, presented at the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) public meeting on November 29, 2023 and provided feedback to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) regarding the preliminary payment determination for the code describing the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton.

“Yesterday’s meeting was an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the significant progress that CMS has made in providing a pathway for paralyzed individuals to access life-changing exoskeleton technologies,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk. “It was also an opportunity to provide updated pricing information for the current ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton so that CMS can utilize these data in its payment calculations in place of the 2020 data that were used in the preliminary payment determination.”

The meeting was attended by multiple representatives from CMS who had the opportunity to ask questions and seek further clarification on the materials presented. Following this public meeting, CMS is expected to review the additional information submitted by ReWalk and any other commenters, issue a final payment determination in February 2024, and implement payment rate updates to its fee schedule effective April 1, 2024.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Through its recent acquisition of AlterG, Inc., ReWalk has added anti-gravity systems to its growing portfolio of products. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com. For more information on the AlterG systems, please visit alterg.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions. AlterG® is a registered trademark of AlterG, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

