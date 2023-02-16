MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 8:30 A.M EST Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-630-1956 International (U.S) 1-412-317-1837 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-80-9212373 Access Code Please ask to join into the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. call Webcast (live and replay) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z32t5emd under the ‘Investors’ section’.



The archived webcast will be available via the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z32t5emd or through the ‘Investors’ section’ on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States.