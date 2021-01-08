Breaking News
Home / Top News / Reward Announced From NABTU for Information Leading to Arrest of Suspects in the Murder of a Capitol Police Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This morning, North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) announced a $100,000 reward for the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of a police officer at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

NABTU’s Governing Board of Presidents are issuing a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person or persons responsible for the murder of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick during Wednesday’s attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.

Those that have information should communicate that information to [email protected] All emails are confidential.

If there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts to be determined by NABTU. This reward offer expires on March 1, 2021.

Press Contact: Betsy Barrett, [email protected], 202-756-4623

About NABTU: North America’s Building Trades Unions is an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that collectively represent over 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $1.6 billion in private-sector money to fund and operate over 1,900 apprenticeship training and education facilities across North America that produce the safest, most highly trained, and productive, skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. NABTU is dedicated to creating economic security and employment opportunities for its construction workers by safeguarding wage and benefits standards, promoting responsible private capital investments, investing in renowned apprenticeship and training, and creating pathways to the middle class for women, communities of color and military veterans in the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.nabtu.org.

