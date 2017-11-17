Breaking News
Home / Top News / RewardStream Announces New Directors and Share Consolidation

RewardStream Announces New Directors and Share Consolidation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RewardStream Solutions Inc. (“RewardStream” or the “Company”) (TSXV:REW) (Frankfurt:JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) announces that, effective immediately, Rana Vig, Martin Bernholtz and Juan Vegarra have resigned from the Board of Directors. Also effective immediately, Danilen Villanueva and Cam Paddock have joined the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Rana Vig, Martin Bernholtz and Juan Vegarra for their contribution to RewardStream and their participation on the Board. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” stated Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. “We are pleased to welcome Danilen and Cam to our Board.”

The Board has also resolved to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) old common shares. The Company current has a total of 49,831,244 issued and outstanding shares. Post consolidation the Company will have approximately 4,983,124 shares issued and outstanding, with the precise number of shares depending on how fractional shares will be handled based on each shareholder’s holdings. All outstanding stock options and warrants will be adjusted using the same 1:10 ratio.

The Company is not changing its name and is not changing its trading symbol. The consolidation is subject to regulatory approval.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.
RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders – customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all our clients.  RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client’s referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Envision Financial, W Concept, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

For more information contact:

RewardStream Solutions Inc.
Rob Goehring, CEO
[email protected]
(877) 692-0040

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.