Reykjaneshöfn – Request for removal of bonds from trading approved

Nasdaq Iceland hf. („the Exchange“) has approved a request by Reykjaneshöfn for the removal of bonds from trading (symbol: RNH 27 0415), with reference to an announcement made by public by the issuer on October 25, 2017.
The last day of trading with the bonds will be November 13, 2017.
