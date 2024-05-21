Met primary study endpoints: good safety profile and reduction in central subfield thickness (CST)

First oral therapy to demonstrate reduction in macular edema; supports potential for early disease intervention

Virtual investor event to be held today at 5:30pm ET



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, transformative therapies for serious metabolic and rare diseases, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 clinical study of RZ402 in patients with DME who are naïve to or have received limited anti-vascular growth factor (anti-VEGF) injections.

“The results are monumental for the DME community,” said Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS, Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, and Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and a member of Rezolute’s Scientific Advisory Board. “I am impressed by the significant reduction in CST in this study across all three dosages as retinal thickness is the key biomarker to determine whether a therapy may offer a potential benefit to patients. These data are very encouraging and are supportive of the potential for a new first-line, non-invasive treatment for DME.”

94 participants were enrolled in the U.S. multi-center, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of RZ402 administered as a monotherapy over a 12-week (three month) treatment period.

“I am encouraged to see the initial results of this proof-of-concept study and am enthusiastic about the possibility of an oral therapy to treat DME,” said Arshad Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, Clinical Professor at the Reno School of Medicine, University of Nevada, and Primary Investigator of the study. “Importantly, an oral therapy would afford us the opportunity to address both eyes and intervene much earlier, potentially altering the long-term prognosis for individuals with DME.”

“We are very excited about these results and, importantly, would like to thank the patients, the leading retina specialists across the country, and their motivated staff who all made this study possible,” said Raj Agrawal, MD, Vice President and Head of Ophthalmological Clinical Development at Rezolute.

Study design and eligibility criteria

DME patients with mild to moderate non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (DR)

Patients must have received no more than three anti-VEGF injections previously (none within eight weeks of randomization)

CST of ≥320 microns in males and ≥305 microns in females

Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) of ≤78 letters on Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) assessment

Eligible participants were randomized equally, to one of three RZ402 active treatment arms at doses of 50, 200, and 400 mg, or a placebo control arm, to receive study drug once daily for 12 weeks, before completing a four-week follow-up

RZ402 met both primary endpoints of change in macular edema (CST) and a good safety profile

CST improved significantly at all RZ402 dose levels compared to placebo (up to approximately 50 microns; p=0.02) Continued downward trajectory in CST over course of study and at end of treatment No significant difference between RZ402 dose levels, though response was largest at the 200 mg dose Sub-analysis by DME severity (CST ≥400 microns) indicates an improvement of approximately 75 microns at the 200 mg dose CST declined in most patients who received the 200 mg dose of RZ402, including clinically significant improvements from baseline in more than 20% of participants, compared to none in placebo, with high rates of worsening

RZ402 was safe and well-tolerated Adverse events (AEs) were generally mild and rates were comparable to placebo Three participants experienced serious AEs which were all judged by the Investigator as unrelated to study drug No ocular adverse effects that are typically seen with intravitreal injections Electrocardiograms (ECGs), vitals, and safety labs were unremarkable

Target concentrations were exceeded at all three dose levels and continue to support once daily oral dosing

Secondary and additional endpoints

No significant improvements in BCVA compared to placebo In-line with expectations for a study of this duration Observed improvements in CST would predict visual improvements in a longer duration study

Five RZ402 treated participants at 200 mg (20 percent) experienced a 1-step improvement in Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Score (DRSS) compared to one participant in placebo

The Company plans to present these data and further findings at an upcoming medical conference.

About DME

DME is a severe, systemic, vision-threatening complication of diabetic retinopathy (DR) characterized by swelling of the retina and thickening of the macula, the part of the eye that is responsible for high-resolution vision. Anti-VEGF injections into the eye are the current standard of care for DME, requiring continued administration over long periods of time to preserve vision. Due to their invasive route of administration and occasional serious side effects, there is a tendency to delay treatment until later in the disease course, and long-term compliance with eye injection regimens can be difficult for patients. Coupled with inadequate responsiveness in some patients, this leads to overall undertreatment and suboptimal vision outcomes in DME patients. DME is a result of a systemic microvascular complication of diabetes, manifesting in the retinal blood vessels behind the eyes, and therefore commonly affects both eyes. With currently available intravitreal anti-VEGF therapies, two separate eye injections are required, or treatment of one eye or both eyes may be deferred, when both eyes are affected.

About RZ402

RZ402 is an oral, small molecule, selective and potent, plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI), for the chronic treatment of DME. By inhibiting the activation of kallikrein, RZ402 is designed to block bradykinin production and its resulting effects on vascular leakage and inflammation. Topline results from the Phase 2 study of RZ402 in patients with DME demonstrated a significant reduction in central subfield thickness (CST) in the Study Eye at all RZ402 dose levels compared to placebo (up to approximately 50 micron improvement) and was safe and well-tolerated.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to significantly improve outcomes and to reduce the treatment burden for patients, treating physicians and the healthcare system. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create a profound, positive and lasting impact on the lives of patients. Patient, clinician and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process. Rezolute places an emphasis on understanding the patient’s lived experiences, enabling the Company to boldly address a range of severe conditions. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

