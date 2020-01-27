Breaking News
Rezolute to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rezolute, Inc. (“Rezolute” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:RZLT), today announced an upcoming presentation regarding the company’s clinical development in rare disease at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2020, to be held in New York, NY on February 10 – 11. CFO Dr. Keith Vendola, M.D., is scheduled to present on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is advancing a targeted therapy for a rare and life-threatening disease. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in development as a potential treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, a small-molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the potential oral treatment of diabetic macular edema, an ocular complication of diabetes mellitus. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter, https://twitter.com/rezolutebio.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 212 915 2575
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
[email protected]

 

