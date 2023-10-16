The global RF and microwave switches is expected to touch a value of US$ 2,454.2 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.5%

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market value is US$ 1,689.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Several drivers were contributing to the growth of the RF and Microwave switches market. The increasing adoption of wireless communication technologies, such as smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, has led to a surge in demand for RF and Microwave switches. These switches are essential components in wireless communication systems, enabling seamless data transmission and connectivity.

Further, the rollout of 5G networks worldwide has been a significant driver for the RF and Microwave switches market. 5G technology requires higher frequencies and more complex network architectures, which, in turn, necessitate advanced RF and Microwave switches to handle the increased data traffic and deliver faster and more reliable connections.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global RF and microwave switches has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global RF and microwave switches covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global RF and microwave switches. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the PIN diodes segment is expected to dominate the global RF and microwave switches market. PIN diodes switches are the most mature and cost-effective type of RF and microwave switch. They are also very reliable and have a long lifespan.

Based on application, the cellular and wireless communications segment is dominating the global RF and microwave switches market, and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for high-speed wireless communication services, such as 5G and beyond. RF and microwave switches are essential components in high-speed wireless communication systems.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,689.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,454.4 million Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for high-speed wireless communication

Growth of the aerospace and defense industry

Expansion of the automotive electronics market

Technological advancements Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment PIN Decodes Companies Profiled API Technologies

MACOM

Analog Devices, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Murata

Vaunix Technology Corporation

Planar Monolithics Industries

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global RF and microwave switches include,

In January 2023 Micross Components, a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other applications, announced the acquisition of KCB Solutions an innovative provider of RF and microwave products. The acquisition further expands the proprietary Hi-Rel component products portfolio of Micross.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global RF and microwave switches growth include API Technologies, MACOM, Analog Devices, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Murata, Vaunix Technology Corporation, Planar Monolithics Industries, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, and Keysight Technologies, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global RF and microwave switches based on type, application, and region.

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type PIN Diodes Switches GaAs Switches SOI & SOS Switches MEMS Switches Others

Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Cellular Wireless communications Aerospace & Defense Industrial & Automotive Consumer Others



Global RF and Microwave Switches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America RF and Microwave Switches Market US Canada Latin America RF and Microwave Switches Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe RF and Microwave Switches Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe RF and Microwave Switches Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific RF and Microwave Switches Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa RF and Microwave Switches Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the RF and Microwave Switches Report:

What will be the market value of the global RF and microwave switches by 2030?

What is the market size of the global RF and microwave switches?

What are the market drivers of the global RF and microwave switches?

What are the key trends in the global RF and microwave switches?

Which is the leading region in the global RF and microwave switches?

What are the major companies operating in the global RF and microwave switches?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global RF and microwave switches?

