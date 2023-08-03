Increasing adoption of smartphones, expanding wireless networks, and rising investments in telecommunications infrastructure to drive the RF chip inductor market
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global RF chip inductor market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for RF chip inductors is expected to close at US$ 0.9 billion.
The rapid expansion of wireless communication technologies, including 5G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other RF-enabled devices, is driving the need for RF chip inductors as these inductors play a crucial role in filtering and regulating RF signals, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless communication.
The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution has led to an increasing number of connected devices and sensors that require RF chip inductors for wireless communication and data transfer. With the increased IoT applications continuing to expand across various industries, the demand for RF chip inductors is also growing.
The rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry including smart home devices, wireless headphones, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, is driving the need for RF chip inductors. RF chip inductors are used in healthcare devices, industrial automation, and remote monitoring systems, supporting advancements in these sectors.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 878.9 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 1.8 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|8.1%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|179 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type, Structure Type, Inductance Range, Application, End-use Industry
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|AEM Components (USA), Inc., Coilcraft Inc., Coilmaster Electronics Co., Ltd., Johanson Technology Incorporated, KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, Laird Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Samwha Capacitor Group, Viking Tech Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Other Key Players
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the RF chip inductor market was valued at US$ 0.8 billion
- By type, the demand for ceramic RF chip inductors remains high during the forecast period
- Based on the end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on application, the infotainment system segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automotive electronics
RF Chip Inductor: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- The growing demand for faster data transfer rates in communication systems and data centers requires RF chip inductors with high-quality factors (Q factors) and low losses to maintain signal integrity.
- The increasing integration of wireless communication systems in automobiles for infotainment, telematics, and connectivity applications is boosting the demand for RF chip inductors in the automotive sector.
- Ongoing research and development efforts by semiconductor manufacturers and electronic component suppliers are leading to the introduction of improved RF chip inductors with better performance and efficiency.
RF Chip Inductor – Regional Analysis
- North America held a significant share of the RF chip inductor market, driven by the strong presence of technology and telecommunications companies. The region’s early adoption of advanced wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, and the continuous development of IoT devices contributed to the demand for RF chip inductors.
- The Asia-Pacific region remains a prominent market for RF chip inductors, driven by the rapid growth of the electronics industry, increasing smartphone adoption, and the proliferation of IoT devices.
Competitive Landscape
The global RF chip inductor market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global RF chip inductor market report:
- AEM Components (USA), Inc.
- Coilcraft Inc.
- Coilmaster Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Johanson Technology Incorporated
- KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
- Laird Technologies
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Samwha Capacitor Group
- Viking Tech Corporation
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
- Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG
- Other Key Players
Key Developments in the Global RF Chip Inductor Market
- Murata is a prominent player in the RF chip inductor market and has been consistently introducing new products to meet the increasing demand for high-frequency applications. The company has focused on developing compact and high-performance RF chip inductors for smartphones, IoT devices, and 5G-enabled equipment.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has been expanding its portfolio of RF chip inductors to cater to various frequency bands and applications. The company’s recent developments have focused on addressing the needs of 5G networks, automotive connectivity, and IoT devices.
- In February 2022 – Gowanda Electronics, announces the introduction of its first ceramic core chip inductor series for power applications – SMP0603. This new power series is ideal for use in test & measurement, industrial control, and automotive sectors. These high-performance chip inductors can also be utilized in RF applications in commercial, medical, and military markets.
RF Chip Inductor Market– Key Segments
Type
- Ceramic
- Ferrite
Structure Type
- Film
- Wire Wound
- Multilayer
- Air Core
Inductance Range
- Up to 100 nH
- 100 nH – 200 nH
- 200 nH – 400 nH
- 400 nH – 800 nH
- 800 nH – 3.3 µH
- Above 3.3 µH
Application
- Infotainment Systems
- Smartphones
- Portable Electronics
- Broadband
- Computer Peripherals
- RFIDs
- RF Transceivers
- Others (PCS Modules, Medical Imaging, etc.)
End-use Industry
- Automotive and Transportation
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- IT and Telecommunications
- Industrial
- Others (Healthcare, Energy and Utility, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
