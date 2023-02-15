Market Study on RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions: Demand for RFoF Solutions Increasing to Support 5G Technology Deployment

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research analysis, demand registered in the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market is slated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032. The report also forecasts that the market will surpass a revenue of US$ 1.84 Billion by the end of 2032.

Radio-over-fiber (RFoF) technology nowadays is becoming highly crucial for the wireless market to support increasing data traffic volumes. Optical wireless networking connectivity can generally be attained utilizing radio-frequency (RF) or optical wireless approaches at the physical level. Optical wireless networking provides a broad unregulated bandwidth that can be utilized by mobile terminals inside an indoor environment to establish high-speed multimedia services.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14674

The major benefits of utilizing fiber-optical channels are that they offer reduced transmission losses and lower sensitivity to electromagnetic interference and noise as compared to electrical signal transmission. RFoF solutions are utilized in the mining, satellite, broadcasting, mobile telecommunications, government & defense, and maritime industries, among others. These solutions offer advantages such as low signal loss, higher bandwidth, simple installation & maintenance, and multi-operator & multi-service operation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By component, the product segment is anticipated to account for a leading market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2032.

By transceivers modules form factor, the SFP, SFP+, SFP28 segment is currently leading the market. However, the CFP, CFP2, and CFP4 segment is likely to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.1% through 2032.

By frequency band, the 8 GHz-18 GHz segment is expected to register the highest market share of around 32.8% by 2032. However, the more than 18 GHz segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.7%.

By application, commercial satellite ground stations are anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2022 and 2032.

By region, North America is expected to lead with a market share of around 29.9%, followed by Europe in 2022. South Asia and Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the decade.

“Demand for RFoF solutions is increasing in commercial satellite and ground stations applications. In satellite communication, RFoF technology is used to transfer radio-frequency signals in the L-band frequency range of around 950 megahertz to 2150 megahertz, between a central control room and a satellite antenna. As a result of this, this high-frequency device can be centralized and high-loss, bulky, and costly coaxial cables can be replaced,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14674

Growing Adoption of RFoF Solutions in Government and Defense Sector

RFoF helps government, defense, and corporate clients improve their data security and operational integrity. The usage of optical fibers offers an added advantage in protecting detail collecting centers against EMP (electromagnetic pulse) strikes and lightning, along with preventing attempts to monitor or corrupt important operational and sensitive data.

RFoF solutions offer improved data security, reliable and safe data transmission, effective incident management, signal integrity, and improved personnel security in the government and defense sector.

Companies such as RFOptic have a strong record of offering governmental and defense system integrators modern technologies for a broad range of defense and native land security applications. Thus, the increasing adoption of RFoF solutions in the government sector for security purposes driving market development rapidly.

Increasing Adoption of RFoF Solutions in Maritime Industry

RFoF links are utilized in the maritime industry to send signals from antennas positioned on maritime vessels’ communications towers to equipment rooms below deck. Signals requiring transporting include Satcom, GPS navigation, GPS timing, and radar.

RFoF links are utilized on luxury yachts, submarines, and naval vessels. The procedure receives the radiofrequency waves, transforms them into optical information, and sends them over the fiber. Fiber is utilized on maritime vessels to lower the threat of fire and save space.

RFoF links offer a wealth of advantages for the maritime industry. Conventional coaxial cables are bulky, heavy, and provide very little flexibility, whereas, RFoF solutions are flexible and simpler to move around hurdles on-board. Companies such as ViaLite offer RFoF solutions for the maritime industry. Thus, the increasing adoption of RFoF solutions in the maritime industry to reduce the threat of fire and save on space is driving the RFoF solutions market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14674

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) solutions industry research is segmented into five major sections –

components (products (RFoF links, RFoF transceivers modules, and RFoF subsystems),

(products (RFoF links, RFoF transceivers modules, and RFoF subsystems), services (installation services, repair and maintenance services, and support services),

(installation services, repair and maintenance services, and support services), transceivers modules form factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, QSFP28, XFP, CFP, CFP2, and CFP4, CXP, and others),

(SFF, SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, QSFP28, XFP, CFP, CFP2, and CFP4, CXP, and others), frequency band (up to 3 GHz, 3 GHz-8 GHz,8 GHz- 18 GHz, and more than 18 GHz),

(up to 3 GHz, 3 GHz-8 GHz,8 GHz- 18 GHz, and more than 18 GHz), application (aerospace and defense communications, TV broadcasting, commercial satellite ground stations, in-building DAS, and others),

(aerospace and defense communications, TV broadcasting, commercial satellite ground stations, in-building DAS, and others), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

For additional information on how the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) solutions market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

About the Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Division at Persistence Market Research

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, and ICT, of which, 100+ reports are specific for ICT, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductor, and ICT industry.

Other Trending Reports:

Sales Acceleration Platforms Market

Outbound Call Tracking Software Market

E-House Market

Digital Asset Management Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Care Management Solutions Market

Online Advertising Market

Virtual Data Rooms Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com