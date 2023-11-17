Demand for RF phase shifters could increase with the implementation of 5G networks and 6G technology development.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The RF phase shifter market was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to expand by 8.1% between 2021 and 2031. A market of US$ 4.9 Bn is expected to be reached by 2031 for RF phase shifters. Phase shifters, which are used in satellite communication, are in high demand because of the growth of the space industry and the demand for satellite communication.

Satellite communication systems, space probes, and other applications using space-based components require these components. As semiconductor and RF technology advances, smaller, faster, and more efficient RF phase shifters are being developed. The trend toward miniaturization and integration also impacts RF components.

Communication, radar, and electronic warfare systems often depend on advanced RF components in the defense and aerospace sectors. Any developments or modernizations in these industries can have a big impact on the RF phase shifters market. RF components, including phase shifters, are in high demand as telecommunications networks expand globally, especially in developing countries.

Key Findings of Market Report

As digitization and advancement increase, digital phase shifters are expected to become more popular.

Phase shifters with 360-degree phases are expected to drive the RF phase shifter market.

With mobile sales and communication rising, demand for mobile communications is also expected to rise.

The telecommunications industry is expected to grow in demand in the next few years, leading to an expansion of the market.

Global RF Phase Shifter Market: Growth Drivers

As wireless communication technologies become more prevalent, including 5G and beyond, RF phase shifters are becoming increasingly essential. A phased-array antenna is crucial for advanced wireless communication systems, as these devices adjust the signal phase.

Satellite communication and 5G are two technologies that use phased-array antennas. By reversing the phase of signals, RF phase shifters enable beam steering and beamforming. RF phase shifters will likely be in demand as these technologies become more widespread.

The radar systems used in defense, aerospace, and cars are always changing. As an integral part of radar systems, RF phase shifters form beams, scan electronically, and track targets. RF phase shifters are frequently in demand as radar technology advances.

RF components have become more compact and efficient as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart technology proliferate. RF phase shifters are used in various smart devices, sensors, and IoT devices, which contributes to the market growth for these devices.

A surge in demand for RF phase shifters is being experienced as telecommunication infrastructure is upgraded and expanded, particularly with the deployment of 5G networks. Modern networks rely on these devices to optimize signal processing and manage complex communication protocols.

Global RF Phase Shifter Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market demand for RF phase shifters. 5G technology has seen a lot of development in North America, especially the United States. Phase shifters will enhance network performance as 5G networks expand.

Radar systems, satellite communications, and electronic warfare are ongoing developments in the region’s aerospace and defense sector. As a result, phase shifters are often required for these applications, which often require sophisticated RF components.

Asia Pacific countries such as China and India have invested heavily in 5G technology, which has increased telecommunication infrastructure development in the region. The development and deployment of advanced communication systems depend on radio frequency components, including phase shifters. With the increase in defense budgets in Asia Pacific, RF components are increasingly used in electronic warfare, radar, and communication equipment.

Global RF Phase Shifter Market: Key Players

Companies invest in research and development to expand their product portfolios. A manufacturer aims to maintain its market position by launching new products, acquiring companies, forming partnerships, and cooperating with others.

Analog Devices Qorvo Inc.

Synergy Microwave Corporation

AMCOM Communications, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Microwave Solutions, Inc.

Mini-Circuits

Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.

Smiths Interconnect

Planar Monolithics Industries, Inc.

Eravant

Key Developments

In August 2023, Infinite Electronics’ Fairview Microwave brand released 15 new analog and TTL programmable voltage-controlled phase shifters, expanding its product line with RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave components. The range of frequencies covered by these cutting-edge products includes VHF, S, C, L, X, Ku, K, and Ka, among other popular market bands.

In September 2023, Pasternack, a leading microwave, RF, and millimeter-wave equipment manufacturer, launched 15 new voltage-controlled phase shifters. Among the new products are eight voltage-controlled analog attenuators covering the frequency range 0.5 GHz to 33 GHz, and seven programmable phase shifters that are logic-controlled for 1 GHz to 37 GHz, respectively.

Global RF Phase Shifter Market: Segmentation

By Type

Analog Phase Shifters

Digital Phase Shifters

Mechanical Phase Shifters

By Phase

180 Degree

360 Degree

More than 360 Degree

By Application

RADAR

Electronic Warfare

Satellite Communication

Mobile Communication

Others (Fiber Optics, Microwave Circuits, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Others (Test and Measurement, Industrial, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

