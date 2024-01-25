The RF tunable filter market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand for advanced communication systems, rising deployment of 5G networks, and expanding applications in wireless technology

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the global RF Tunable Filter Market was worth $100 million. Predictions suggest that the sales of tunable filters will grow at a rate of 7.2% annually from 2023 to 2033, reaching a total market value of $201.0 million by the end of 2033.

There’s a strong demand for RF tunable filters, especially in handheld and pocket radio systems, with an expected growth rate of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033, making it a top revenue-generating system category.

The market is seeing increased use of RF tunable filters in various sectors like aerospace & defense, healthcare, smart cities, mining, TV white spaces, and energy & power. This diverse application is a significant driver for market growth.

Advancements in radio technologies, where the bandwidth for wireless communication is crowded, are leading to a higher demand for reconfigurable or tunable filters. RF tunable filters, specifically bandpass filters with adjustable frequencies, automatically select and filter out unwanted signals to meet the need for flexibility in wireless systems.

These filters, including RF tunable bandpass filters and band reject filters, are employed in communication systems like handheld radios, radar systems, and radio antennas. The increasing adoption of these systems across various industries, coupled with a growing demand for advanced technologies, is expected to boost the sales of RF tunable filters.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 100 Mn Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 201.1 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Analog Devices Inc.

Dover Corporation

Smiths Group plc

The LGL Group Inc.

EXFO Inc

Telonic Berkeley

DiCon Fiberoptics

RF Products Inc.

RF Tunable Filter Market Analysis: 2018-2022 vs. 2022-2033 Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research’s study on the RF tunable filter market, between 2018 and 2022, the market value increased by about 10.4% each year.

Looking ahead to the period from 2023 to 2033, sales of RF tunable filters are expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% annually, resulting in an absolute revenue increase of $101.0 million.

The global market is being propelled by the increasing demand for RF tunable filters, which include RF bandpass filters and RF low pass filters, in various industries like aerospace & defense, transportation, energy & power, and healthcare.

The sales of RF tunable filters are also being boosted by the rising need for advanced communication systems and the widespread adoption of 5G, especially in developed and developing regions.

To make radios that can handle various wireless standards, like FM, Bluetooth, GSM, and WiMAX, reconfigurable radios are essential. While many functions can be done digitally, certain tasks like up/down conversion, channel filtering, and amplification need an RF (radio frequency) front-end.

For better performance across different standards, it’s important to have at least a basic RF front-end, and incorporating configurability can enhance this.

The RF tunable filters market is expected to reach over US$191 million by 2031. Tunable filters are crucial in RF/microwave signal chains, used in system front-ends or as harmonic rejection for local oscillators. Companies like Analog Devices, Inc. are gaining recognition for their digitally controlled tunable filter IC product, which adds enhanced digital functionality.

The demand for RF tunable filters is rising due to the increasing use of multi-channel, wideband, and multi-octave tuning systems. These filters help to filter out unwanted signals, preserving the ones of interest.

In the forecast period, the RF tunable filters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%. Companies like Arrow Electronics are focusing on digitally tunable filters with low power consumption and a compact form factor, configurable through simple SPI communication.

In addition to test and measurement applications, companies in the RF tunable filters market are exploring opportunities in mobile and remote applications. Smiths Interconnect, for example, is innovating in RF tunable filters to meet specific requirements. Apart from product innovations, these companies offer services like contact to the factory for specific requirements and the ability to ship standard filters overnight.

Manufacturers in the RF tunable filters market are providing both digital and manual tuning in tunable bandpass filters. Ultra-flexible digitally tunable filters are gaining popularity in aerospace and defense applications, while single-chip replacements are seen as ideal for discrete solutions.

What Factors Drive the Development of the RF Tunable Filter Industry?

RF tunable filters are like adjustable filters that can be tuned to specific frequencies as needed. They find use in various sectors such as aerospace and defense, 5G technology, IoT, smart cities, transportation, healthcare, energy & power, and TV white spaces.

In the aerospace and defense industry, these filters are crucial for communication systems, enhancing the coordination and communication between ground and aerospace forces. Fast and effective communication is essential for providing aerial protection to ground forces, and RF tunable filters play a key role in enabling this communication.

Satellite communication also extensively relies on RF tunable filters, especially in satellite on the move (SOTM) products and services. SOTM systems utilize antennas operating in specific communication bands, and RF tunable filters ensure high-quality voice and data communication.

The increasing use of RF tunable filters in telecommunication and satellite systems is expected to drive demand in the forecast period.

In the realm of 5G communication, RF tunable filters are instrumental in ensuring fast and efficient data transfer. Companies like New Edge Signal Solutions and NXP Semiconductors are developing 5G-enabled RF solutions to meet the demand for effective communication over longer distances.

RF tunable filters are also commonly used in handheld and pocket radios and radar systems for 2-way communication between aerial and ground or naval and ground forces. The rising adoption of handheld and pocket radios across industries is anticipated to boost RF tunable filter sales.

Moreover, the growing application of RF tunable filters in RF amplifiers, software-defined radios, mobile antennas, and avionics communication systems will contribute to the rapid growth of the global RF tunable filter market.

Market Segmentation:

The global RF tunable filter industry is divided into various systems, including handheld and pocket radios, mobile antennas, radar systems, RF amplifiers, software-defined radios, avionics communication systems, and test & measurement systems.

Currently, the handheld and pocket radio segment holds a significant share in the global market, and it is expected to grow at a rate of 7.1% during the assessment period. Between 2018 and 2022, this segment showed substantial growth at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The growth of the handheld and pocket radio segment is driven by the increasing deployment of radios integrated with RF tunable filters in aerospace, military, and defense applications, improving communication capabilities.

Persistence Market Research predicts that aerospace and defense will continue to be the most profitable application for RF tunable filters. This is because advanced systems equipped with RF tunable filters are widely adopted in the thriving aerospace and defense industry.

RF tunable filters are gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense sector because they facilitate high-quality voice and data communication even in challenging conditions.

Furthermore, the growing investment by government and private organizations in the development of advanced RF tunable filters for aerospace and defense applications will contribute to the expansion of the target segment.

As an example, in April 2020, scientists from the Air Force Research Laboratory received a government contract to design and manufacture a new lightweight and low-power tunable RF filter. This filter is intended for use in handheld drones.

In the same year, Pole/Zero developed a new RF tunable filter suitable for military radios, military radar, and electronic warfare applications.

Regional Insights:

The RF tunable filter market is studied with a focus on market size and volume, categorized by country, type, tuning component, tuning mechanism, application, and end-users, as mentioned earlier.

The countries covered in the global RF tunable filter market report include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America; Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the rest of Europe in Europe; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific region; Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA); and Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America.

North America leads the RF tunable filter market due to increased demand for communication devices like smartphones, tablets, and voice over IP (VoIP) devices. The region’s dominance is also attributed to satellite-related applications, the commercialization of 5G network technology, and a rise in defense expenditure for military equipment development.

The country-specific section of the report provides insights into individual market factors and regulatory changes affecting the domestic market, influencing current and future trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trends, raw material costs, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are crucial factors for forecasting the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and competition of global brands, challenges faced by them in dealing with local and domestic brands, and the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered in forecasting the country-specific data.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market’s growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the RF Tunable Filter market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the RF Tunable Filter market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the RF Tunable Filter market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the RF Tunable Filter industry?

