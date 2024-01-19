Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., caught some waves with surfing legend Kelly Slater for his birthday while campaigning in Hawaii.
Kennedy posted the video of him surfing with Slater, and surf rock playing in the background on X, formerly Twitter.
“Best birthday present ever: Catching waves with 11-time world surf champion [Slater] on North Shore, Pua’ena Point,” Kennedy wrote on Wednesday.
