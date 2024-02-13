Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is continuing to promote an ad made by his super PAC that he previously disavowed.
RFK previously apologized to members of his family for a surprise Super Bowl ad that heavily borrowed imagery and sound from campaign ads for his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.
Despite claiming no involvement in the $7 million advertisement and publicly disavowing its use of JFK’s creative assets and likeness, a video of the ad remains pinned to RFKR
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024
- California Dem Katie Porter says age limits ‘for all elected officials’ should be discussed at Senate debate - February 13, 2024
- Senate’s $95 billion foreign aid bill heads for House Republican buzz saw - February 13, 2024