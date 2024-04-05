Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Friday said he is “disturbed” by “the weaponization of government against” former President Donald Trump.
He also vowed that if elected president, he would appoint a special counsel to investigate whether “prosecutorial discretion was abused for political ends” in cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Kennedy on Friday issued a statement in an effort to “clarify his views
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin temporarily drops ‘outrageous climate mandate’ amid flurry of lawsuits - April 5, 2024
- CIA denies whistleblower allegation that agency ‘stonewalled’ IRS interview with Hunter Biden ‘sugar brother’ - April 5, 2024
- White House says it’s working for Hamas surrender even as it tries to rein in Israel - April 5, 2024