Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says learning about the rates of elective late-term abortions convinced him to change his position on the issue.

Kennedy reflected on his evolving position regarding abortion on Tuesday during an interview with comedians Shane Gillis and Matt McCusker after the duo praised him for his willingness to change his platform based on new information.

“There’s no way you can change my mind by calling me names or criti

[Read Full story at source]