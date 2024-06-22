Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork in Pennsylvania to appear on the ballot in this November’s presidential election.

The Pennsylvania elections office confirmed Kennedy filed the materials on Thursday, well ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

The Keystone State is a crucial battleground in the 2024 presidential election and Kennedy’s entry could complicate President Biden and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR MAKES

[Read Full story at source]