Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign racked up $1.4 million in debt to a private security firm, while the Biden administration has repeatedly denied his requests for Secret Service protection.
According to their latest filing with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, Kennedy’s campaign raised $3.1 million in February but spent $2.8 million that same month. That is not including the $1.4 million the Kennedy campaign also owes to Gavin De Becker and Associa
