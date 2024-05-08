Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday reignited his call to debate former President Trump, suggesting “perfect neutral territory” at the upcoming Libertarian Party convention as the venue.
In a message on X, RFK Jr. acknowledged how both he and Trump are already scheduled to speak at the upcoming convention on May 24 and 25 in Washington, D.C.
“It’s perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporte
