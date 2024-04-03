Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he remains committed to pardoning NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden on his first day in office if he is elected to the White House.

Kennedy Jr. released a petition Monday calling on President Biden to pardon Snowden, who in 2013 famously visited Hong Kong and exposed classified NSA documents that revealed the U.S. government was spying on its citizens. He was then charged with espionage and theft of government property.

<

[Read Full story at source]