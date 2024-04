Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has revealed what he says is his path to the White House as he faces increased pressure from the Biden and Trump campaigns targeting what some have described as his “spoiler” candidacy.

“All we need to do is get to 33% to win the election,” Kennedy told Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo last week on his show “World Over,” which appears on EWTN Global Catholic Network.

“You don&#

[Read Full story at source]