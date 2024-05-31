Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. had some harsh words for President Biden and the Democratic Party following former President Trump being found guilty in his New York City criminal trial on Thursday.
Kennedy, a thorn in the side of Democrats who are worried he might derail Biden’s chances at winning re-election, wrote in a post on X that the verdict would ultimately “backfire” and accused his former party of attempting to destroy democracy.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)