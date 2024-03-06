Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his campaign has met the threshold to appear on the presidential general election ballot in Nevada.
The independent politician expressed his plans to stand for election in all 50 states during an interview with NewsNation on Super Tuesday.
“We collected enough signatures today — 15,000 signatures. I think we even have a 60% cushion in Nevada,” Kennedy said.
He continued, “That’s our fourth state. We’re beating our benchmarks in
