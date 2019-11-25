Breaking News
Home / Top News / RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend 6.1% to $0.70 Per Share

RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend 6.1% to $0.70 Per Share

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on November 25, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share on the Company’s common stock. The indicated annual dividend is $0.70 per share, a $0.04 or 6.1% per share increase over the prior annual level. The Company has now increased the annual dividend 16 consecutive years. John D’Orazio, President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc., stated, “The 6.1% increase reflects our solid financial performance, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to deliver dividend growth to our shareholders.” The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2020. This is the Company’s 303rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact: John S. D’Orazio
  President and CEO
Telephone: 540-777-3831
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.