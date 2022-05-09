RGC Resources, Inc. Reschedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

ROANOKE, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) will host its rescheduled quarterly conference call and webcast to review the results of its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. Related presentation materials are available before the call on the Company website on the Investor & Financial Information page at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/. The call has been rescheduled due to technical difficulties encountered in the originally scheduled call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-866-705-2554 and entering conference identification number 917621. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results. 

Contact: Jason A. Field
  Vice President and CFO
Telephone: 540-777-3997

 

