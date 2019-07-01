Breaking News
Home / Top News / RGC Resources’ Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendations

RGC Resources’ Roanoke Gas Subsidiary Receives Rate Case Staff Recommendations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

ROANOKE, Va., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Staff of the State Corporation Commission issued its analysis and recommendations in the Company’s general rate case proceeding.  The Staff testimony recommends a gross rate increase of $6.4 million.  

“While we disagree with many of the Staff’s recommendations, we are pleased that Staff’s proposed rate increase, when combined with the incorporation of SAVE rider revenue, is within range of the Company’s estimated award,” stated Paul Nester, Roanoke Gas Company President.  “Most of this difference relates to certain novel and unprecedented rate making proposals included in the testimony.  The Company respectfully disagrees with the manner in which Staff proposes to account for certain items, notably the treatment of the SAVE rider revenue and the new gate stations.  The Company intends to present its arguments to the Commission on the merits of these recommendations as well as other proposals in the Staff’s testimony.”

The Company will also refute the gas supply analysis performed by the Staff’s third-party consultant.  “The Company is obligated to safely and reliably deliver natural gas to our customers on the coldest winter day.  Staff’s consultant ignores this basic tenet of the local distribution company,” stated Nester. “With the continued economic development in the Roanoke Valley, gas provided by the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) will support and strengthen the Company’s ability to serve its customers.  Further, Franklin County cannot economically have natural gas service without the MVP.”

The Company’s rebuttal testimony is due in late July and the rate case hearing is currently scheduled for August. 

Contact: Paul W. Nester
  Vice President and CFO
  President, Roanoke Gas Company
Telephone:  (540) 777-3837
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.