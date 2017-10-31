RGS Energy Sets Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE), America’s original solar company since 1978, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

RGS Energy management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-289-0438

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 4995962

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127150

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at RGSEnergy.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 20, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 4995962

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE) is America’s original solar company providing solar, storage and energy services, whose mission is to provide clean energy savings. The company sells, designs and, installs solar systems for residential homeowners and small business companies. The company is also the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com, RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rgsenergy and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the Company’s registered trade name. The company files periodic and other reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.” POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Ron Both Managing Partner, CMA Tel 1-949-432-7566 [email protected]