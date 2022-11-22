NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — RHK Capital (“RHK”) will host the 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference on December 5-6, 2022, at the offices of Reed Smith, 599 Lexington Ave, New York City.

The event will feature leading C-suite executives and senior management of up to 30 growth-oriented and disruptive companies to meet with more than 200 seasoned institutional investors, accredited investors, representatives of family offices, market analysts and financial advisors, as well as broker-dealer wealth managers and select RHK clients.

For the wide spectrum of qualified investors looking to deploy funds, the forum offers a dedicated platform to leverage an exclusive chance to explore undiscovered opportunities in a variety of promising sectors, including healthcare, natural resources, technology, logistics, electric vehicles and biotechnology.

Invited speakers include Mark Emalfarb, CEO of Dyadic International, Inc.; Ram Makunda, CEO of India Globalization Capital, Inc.; Panna Sharma, CEO and president of Lantern Pharma Inc.; Adam Michaels, CEO of Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc.; Bill Haydon, chief investment officer and chief credit officer of Sachem Capital Corp.; and Trust Stamp’s CFO and EVP corporate finance, Alex Valdes and Josh Allen, respectively.

The event is specifically designed to optimize business productivity and build lasting rapport between participating companies and potential investors. The event’s tried-and-tested format facilitates insightful discussions on key issues such as exploration of investment theses, catalysts for growth and identifying specific areas of future collaboration.

On both days, attendees will interact with industry peers, extending their professional networks while enjoying a buffet lunch in a relaxed atmosphere.

“With a strong track record of success in our previous conferences, RHK Capital is the perfect platform to drive partnerships in a wide variety of high-growth sectors. Given the turbulent markets this year and the disruption in nearly every asset class, savvy investors are on the lookout for opportunities that can not only diversify risks but offer capital accumulation potential in a highly inflationary environment. The conference’s streamlined design offers a highly productive and equally amiable environment, allowing deep interaction directly between key decision makers,” said Richard Kreger, president of RHK Capital.

AGENDA

MONDAY – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5-6, 2022:

8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Registration and continental breakfast

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Company in person & webcast presentations & topical panels

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Buffet lunch

5:00 p.m. Conference concludes each day

A warm thank you to all our sponsors:

Sponsor URL Brio Financial Group https://www.briofg.com/ IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ ReedSmith LLP https://www.reedsmith.com/ The Money Channel http://www.moneychannelnyc.com/

For more information on the conference, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com

For any further queries, contact Events@DisruptNYC.com

General Inquiries:

Disrupt NYC

New York City, New York

www.DisruptNYC.com

Events@DisruptNYC.com

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com