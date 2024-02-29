The president of the Providence NAACP violated state campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022, officials said.

A judge convicted Gerard Catala, 45, of two counts of failing to file campaign finance reports as required by state law. Catala, who was ordered to perform 20 hours of public service, immediately appealed the judge’s decision, issued Wednesday.

