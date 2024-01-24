Rhodian Group will provide IT and cybersecurity services to Renaissance member insurance agencies

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhodian Group — a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the insurance, banking, healthcare, private equity, and other industries — has partnered with Renaissance Alliance to provide cybersecurity, managed IT, and compliance services to Renaissance member agencies.

“This partnership is another indication of our commitment to the insurance agency community,” said Phil Smith, CEO of Rhodian Group. “We’ve been a partner to the greater independent insurance agency community for many years. That’s why we’re pleased and proud to partner with Renaissance Alliance to make cybersecurity, managed IT, and compliance services available to their member agencies.”

Through this partnership, Rhodian will provide Renaissance member agencies managed IT services with and without virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), cybersecurity tools and services, and cyber policy assistance. With Renaissance, Rhodian will also provide educational resources for their member agencies, helping them stay up to date on the latest IT and cybersecurity trends in insurance. Renaissance members can also expect access to Rhodian’s array of cybersecurity services and consulting, including vulnerability scanning, risk assessments, and incident response.

“Agents face increasingly more sophisticated digital threats without the capacity to deal with them, while trying to navigate core business challenges such as market access and talent recruitment,” said Robert Bondi, CEO of Renaissance. “Rhodian’s combination of cybersecurity and managed IT services, backed by experience with independent agencies, will simplify their experience, reduce their risk, and safeguard their future as a business.”

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit rhodiangroup.com, email [email protected], or call 877-860-0700.

About Renaissance Alliance

Renaissance is the premier insurance agency network for independent agencies looking to build, grow, and optimize their businesses. Supported by a differentiated suite of technology products and services, Renaissance drives profitable growth, with no entrance or exit fees, providing each members agency specific, measurable value. For more information, visit http://www.renaissanceins.com/, or call 800-514-2667.

Media Contact:

JoAnna Bennett

O’Brien Communications Group

201-341-2360

[email protected]