The Leadership We Need Now Book Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RHR International (RHR), the pioneers in organizational psychology with over 75 years of experience as global leadership consultants, today announced the launch of The Leadership We Need Now, a new book by Paul Winum, senior partner and co-head of RHR’s Board, CEO, and Founder Services with exclusive contributions from current and former Fortune 500 leaders.

In a world grappling with unparalleled challenges, including the enduring global pandemic, military tensions, supply chain disruptions, climate crises, economic instability, and social justice concerns, the importance of effective leadership has reached new heights. RHR’s book delves deeply into these urgent matters, offering practical advice to leaders committed to creating a positive impact for their organizations, their employees, customers, and citizens of the world.

“Our greatest teachers are the leaders we work with every day who are on the front lines, tackling the complexities of our time,” said author Paul Winum. “We aimed to tap into their wisdom, complemented by our research and insights, to distill the essential qualities that leaders must possess to meet today’s challenges.”

The book features contributions from renowned business figures, including Aida Álvarez, board member of HP Inc., Bill.com, Stride, and Fastly; James Hackett, former Ford CEO; Rose Lee, president and CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands; and Patrice Louvet, president and CEO of Ralph Lauren.

The Leadership We Need Now reflects RHR’s decades of experience and belief that leaders shape the world. The book takes readers on a journey through six key imperatives — Other-Centered Purpose, Learning from Others, Communicating a Compelling Vision, Leading Collaboratively, Adapting with Agility, and Demonstrating Honesty – to offer compelling perspectives and valuable insights from leaders who are actively making a difference in their respective fields.

For those eager to learn the qualities leaders must develop to face today’s challenges, The Leadership We Need Now proves an insightful read. In an era where outstanding leadership is more vital than ever, it provides a unique opportunity to gain wisdom from a remarkable array of leaders who continue to shape the future.

To download your copy of The Leadership We Need Now and join the conversation, visit https://rhrinternational.com/ebooks/the-leadership-we-need-now.

About RHR International

RHR International is a leading management consultancy firm that is a pioneer in the field of organizational psychology. For over 75 years, RHR has been a disruptive force for combating barriers that inhibit the retention and advancement of the best leadership talent and helping these leaders enact transformational change. RHR is composed of business psychologists and behaviorists who understand the distinctive challenges and pressures that CEOs, board members, senior executives and business teams face. RHR leverages its insight, values, and depth of experience to build inclusive cultures and to dismantle organizational obstacles that prevent leaders at all levels from maximizing their potential. RHR is large enough to provide comprehensive data, experience, and resources and small enough to provide clients with uniquely personalized services. To learn more, visit https://rhrinternational.com.

