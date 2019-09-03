Breaking News
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9, 2019.

  • Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

  • Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rhythm
Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of setmelanotide, the company’s MC4R agonist, in Phase 3 studies in patients with Pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity, Leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, Bardet-Biedl syndrome, and Alström syndrome. The company is leveraging the Rhythm Engine — comprised of its Phase 2 basket study, TEMPO Registry, GO-ID genotyping study and Uncovering Rare Obesity program — to improve the understanding, diagnosis and potentially the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

Corporate Contact:
David Connolly
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
857-264-4280
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
[email protected]

