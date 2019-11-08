Breaking News
Ria Money Transfer Becomes Official Sponsor of Atlético de Madrid Football Club

Ria Money Transfer becomes back-of-shirt sponsor and official money transfer partner of the 10-time La Liga champion

MADRID, Spain, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ria Money Transfer, subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and global leader in the money transfer industry, announced today a four-year partnership with Atlético de Madrid, becoming the club’s new back-of-shirt sponsor and official money transfer partner. Starting this season, the Ria-branded jersey will be used by the club’s first teams for all domestic competitions until 2023.

To officialize the agreement, representatives from Ria visited the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid where Enrique Cerezo, President of Atlético de Madrid, unveiled the new official jersey.

Through this partnership, Ria will be able to foster a closer relationship with Atlético de Madrid’s diverse and widespread fanbase, which resonates with the company’s global footprint across 161 countries. At the same time, Ria will work alongside the 10-time La Liga champion to create engaging events and digital content for the fans and customers highlighting shared values like hard work, passion, and humility. 

Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil spoke about the agreement, “With Ria Money Transfer, we share values such as teamwork and the pursuit of excellence. This partnership with a world leading brand in the money transfer industry is great news for Atlético de Madrid. We hope to continue growing together and that these four years are the first of many more to come.”

“For us at Ria, choosing Atlético was a simple decision. We see our diverse and hardworking employees and customers reflected in Atlético de Madrid’s line-up and fanbase. We are thrilled to join in as official sponsors for a club known for its passion and resilience, which has won the respect of fans and competitors alike,” shared Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “This sponsorship is a first step of many towards creating deeper, long-lasting connections with customers around the world who use our money transfer services to feel close to their loved ones.” 

Throughout its 33-year history, Ria has championed local sporting events around the world. This partnership with Atlético de Madrid is a testament to Ria’s commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, its customers, and wellness at a global level.

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the remittance industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 389,000 locations spanning across 161 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com.

For more information, visit https://corporate.riafinancial.com/.

