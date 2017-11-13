Ricardo Salinas Talks About Trends That Will Transform Our Way of Life, Based on Kevin Kelly’s Book “Inevitable”

—Technological change will accelerate,

and we must be prepared to adapt and take advantage of this transformation—

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its founder, Ricardo Salinas, in public presentations and his Blog, talks about trends for the future that will transform our way of life, based on Kevin Kelly’s book “Inevitable”.

In public seminars, Mr. Salinas has encouraged thousands of university students to engage, with determination, in the many opportunities that the dynamic technological changes will create. And to permanently learn, beyond the classroom, to be continuously informed on knowledge developments and trends.

In accordance with the need to be up-to-the-minute, education has to turn from a system stressing on memory and obedience, to more front line programs that promote creativity and reasoning.

Kevin Kelly’s book analyzes relevant technological trends that Mr. Salinas conveys to audiences and states in his Blog. One of them implies that an increasing number of systems are continuously being updated, thus, almost everything around us quickly becomes obsolete. We will have to get used to living in an increasingly unfinished world, and take advantage of it.

On the other hand, artificial intelligence, increasingly cheaper, powerful and ubiquitous, will imply that around 40% of the professions may disappear within the next three decades. Notwithstanding, many others will emerge, in the same way that after the Industrial Revolution thousands of previously unthinkable professions arose.

The Internet, in turn — the largest reproductive machine ever known to humankind — copies every action, every note, every letter, every pixel and every thought that passes through it. The richness of humanity is gradually being transformed from objects comprised of atoms, to virtual objects comprised of bits that flow freely and that know no borders.

Additionally, today we are exchanging books for screens. It is estimated that there are already more than five billion screens in the world, and more than three billion will be manufactured each year. We are being transformed from “people of books” into “people of screens”, who no longer seek an immutable truth based on words but are willing to believe a truth that flows through pixels.

Finally, today it is not necessary to own in order to use, since everything can be rented, available almost instantaneously and for as long as we want. In more ways than one, access is much more convenient than possessing, because when we access something we do not need to maintain, repair, store, or clean what we use.

These are some trends that inevitably are transforming our way of life in the 21st century. Technology renovates everything and technological change will accelerate. We must be prepared to adapt and take advantage of the change. To know more of this and other posts in Ricardo Salinas Blog, you can visit http://www.ricardosalinas.com/blog/the-inevitable or http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/5a05d12de4b0cc46c52e69e2.

About Grupo Salinas

Grupo Salinas (www.gruposalinas.com) is a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve the communities’ conditions; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact related to its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Azteca America (us.azteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Enlace TP (www.enlacetp.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and are part of its Sustainability Index. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, [email protected]

Daniel McCosh, +52 (55) 1720-0059, [email protected]