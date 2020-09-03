Breaking News
Rich Melcher announces new marketing campaign for ‘55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic’

The book presents spiritual reflections and poetic expressions the author amassed over many years

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wanting to help people discover their authentic voice, Rich Melcher wrote “55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic: Explore the Faith Journey of a Poetic Bipolar Believer” (published by AuthorHouse) to share his prose along with the vast number of spiritual reflections and poetic expressions he has accumulated concerning a variety of topics.

 

“One out of 50 people in America have bipolar disorder, and the book has 6-7 readings about the troubles and triumphs of dealing with bipolar. Also, the reflections on segregation and not-being-enough fit well with the challenges of the Black Lives Matter Movement,” the author says about the relevance of his book.

 

Melcher’s diverse collection of spiritual commentary, poetic expression and pieces deal with the ups and downs of bipolar disorder and dozens of other topics that include anger issues, humility, and hope. The book is designed to stimulate the mind and comfort the soul: from pointed spiritual commentary to personal experiences, to encouraging motivational strategies.

 

“55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic” is available for purchase online at: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/784355-55-reflections-of-a-searching-skeptic.

 

“55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic”

By Rich Melcher

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781728312361

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781728312347

E-Book | 168 pages | ISBN 9781728312354

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Rich Melcher graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 1984 and joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps after graduation to become a volunteer teacher’s aide at an all-black grade school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Melcher was immersed, as a white man, into the African American culture, and came to love the new people, places and things immediately. This experience led him to begin writing about his experiences about African American life. He soon joined a black Catholic church and began singing in their gospel choir. He married a black woman, Sandra, in 2007 and six of his books have been written between then and now. His other works include “A Work in Progress,” “Teachable Moments,” “Just a Little Somethin’,” “Discerning Bipolar Grace” and “Journey with the Expanded Rosary.” More information is on his website at: https://www.55reflections.com.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

