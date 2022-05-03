Breaking News
Richard Cochran, Janel Wait bring history of digital health market leadership to Bardavon Health Innovations

OVERLAND PARK, KS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bardavon Health Innovations, one of the industry’s leading workers’ compensation and musculoskeletal digital health providers, announces the addition of Richard Cochran as Chief Information Officer and Janel Wait as Chief Marketing Officer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Richard and Janel to our growing team,” said Bardavon founder and CEO Matthew Condon. “Their healthcare sector experience and leadership will accelerate Bardavon’s business transformation that could reshape how employers optimize healthcare and the health of their workers.”

Cochran, a digital health technology executive with over 30 years of experience across the defense, aerospace, and health insurance sectors will lead Bardavon’s information technology team to support client and enterprise operations. Cochran previously served as CIO at Experity and Practice Velocity, software and services companies developing solutions for acute care settings.

“I am thrilled to join Bardavon and work towards the company’s mission of transforming injured worker care,” said Cochran. “We are now in an era where technology combined with insights from clinical treatment data can ensure each patient is assessed as an individual and promote frictionless, proactive claims management. Bardavon is well-positioned to deliver more innovation, and I am looking forward to being a part of the team that drives us there.”

Wait joins Bardavon following a successful career at Attane, a leading marketing solutions provider supporting senior living and healthcare. She brings over 25 years of experience leading national brand building, digital marketing, sales enablement, and product development to help Bardavon increase its national brand and product positioning.

“Bardavon successfully utilizes data insights and technology to improve physical therapy treatment for America’s workforce. I am excited to help the company expand its services and digital health solutions to impact and change healthcare.”

 

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is an industry-leading provider of musculoskeletal digital health solutions in the physical therapy space focused on getting America’s workforce back to work and life.  Our technologies help our national network of providers optimize patient treatment while facilitating enhanced claims management for the payer. We put patients at the center of all we do as we strive to fundamentally change the healthcare marketplace.

Learn more at www.bardavon.com.

CONTACT: Marny Burke
Bardavon Health Innovations
913-226-4647
mburke@bardavon.com

