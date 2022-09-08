Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Richard Elliot & Rick Braun will headline The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s Signature Event

Richard Elliot & Rick Braun will headline The Family Health Centers of Georgia’s Signature Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Sounds of Good Medicine 2022

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Family Health Centers of Georgia welcomes Richard Elliot and Rick Braun to the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre for its Annual Sounds of Good Medicine Community Health Awareness and Fundraiser Event.  Additional artists include Pieces of a Dream, Lindsey Webster, Adam Hawley, and MC Lightfoot as host.  The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Support from partners like Toyota, as the Title Sponsor, the Georgia Primary Care Association, CohnReznick, Peach State Health Plan, and ACE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS allows The Family Health Centers of Georgia to continue its 47 year history of providing quality healthcare services regardless of patient’s ability to pay or health insurance status.  It takes a team of dedicated healthcare professionals to provide patient care to more than 17,000 patients annually, generating more than 52,000 patient visits. The Family Health Centers of Georgia provided 23,384 free COVID-19 vaccinations and tests in 2021.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre at 770-819-7765.

About The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA)

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. is a 501c (3), not-for-profit, federally qualified health center.  FHCGA’s mission is to provide comprehensive, high quality, patient-centered healthcare to the communities we serve.  FHCGA currently operates nine service sites, including two mobile medical and dental units, in Georgia’s Cobb, Clayton, Douglas, and Fulton Counties.  The Family Health Centers of Georgia serves as the administrator of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Population Affairs Title X program for the state of Georgia.

CONTACT: M. G. Bledsoe
The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
404-617-4095
mbledsoe@fhcga.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.