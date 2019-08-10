Richard Gere, Italy’s Salvini clash over migrant ship

Hollywood star Richard Gere on Saturday urged the Italian government to stop “demonising people” and instead help migrants who have been stranded on a Spanish charity boat in the Mediterranean for more than a week.
