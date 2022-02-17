Breaking News
Richard L. Graver Posthumously Receives 2021 William S. Latoff Advocacy Award

LIMERICK Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) posthumously awarded the late Richard Graver, Chief Lending Officer, The Victory Bank, with the 2021 William S. Latoff Advocacy Award.

“Rich was an active supporter of the association, always finding a way to advocate for the industry, The Victory Bank, and the community he served,” said Wes Weymers, PA Bankers’ chair and executive chairman of The Gratz Bank. “PA Bankers and industry colleagues were extremely fortunate to have worked alongside Rich for so many years, and we are grateful for the example he set as a banker and community leader.”

Throughout his tenure as a PA Bankers volunteer, Graver was an officer for the association’s Group 2 region in the greater Philadelphia area; a member of the association’s many working groups on various legislative issues; and the 2021-22 Government Relations Policy Committee Chair. As the Government Relations Policy Committee Chair, Graver also served as vice-chair of the association’s Advocacy Committee and a 2021-22 PA Bankers board member. Graver was also active in the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce.

Joe Major, Bank Leader and CEO of The Victory Bank, accepted the award on Graver’s behalf at the PA Bankers 2021 Convention, the association’s annual event that brings the leaders of Pennsylvania’s banking industry together.

About the William S. Latoff Advocacy Award

The award honors the late William S. Latoff, former chairman and CEO of DNB First – National Association in Downingtown. Latoff was the chair of the PaBPAC Board of Directors from 2007-10, a PA Bankers Government Relations Policy Committee member, the chairman of the Nominating Advisory Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and a representative to the American Bankers Association’s BankPAC Committee.

The Victory Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The bank was founded to optimize the financial lives of businesses, professionals, government/public entities, and consumers. For more information, call 610-948-9000 or visit VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC

