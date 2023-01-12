The most renewable drinking water on the planet has partnered with Faubourg Brewing Co., the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans

Richard’s Rainwater Partners With Faubourg Brewing Co to Open World’s Largest Rainwater Collection Site Rainwater will be captured, filtered and packaged for Richard’s Rainwater at Faubourg Brewing Co in New Orleans East.

Louisiana’s First-ever Rain Capture Facility for Drinking Water The partnership with Richard’s Rainwater and Faubourg Brewery is expected to collect more than 2 million gallons of water each year in these tanks, providing consumers with the cleanest, best-tasting, and most renewable drinking water on the planet.

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richard’s Rainwater , the nation’s leader in capturing and bottling pure rainwater today announces the opening of the world’s largest potable rainwater collection site in partnership with Faubourg Brewing Co . and its parent company, Made By The Water, LLC. The collaboration has created Louisiana’s first-ever rain capture facility for drinking water, and is expected to collect more than 2 million gallons of water each year, providing consumers with the cleanest, best-tasting, and most renewable drinking water on the planet.

“Collecting rainwater in New Orleans made sense as it’s one of the top three rainiest cities in the US,” said Taylor O’Neil, CEO of Richard’s Rainwater. “Faubourg Brewing Co. has a rich history of creating quality products and supporting the local community. We are excited to partner with their leadership team to create jobs, support disaster relief, and make their facility the most water conscious brewery in the country.”

“We’re excited that Faubourg’s state of the art facility is playing an important role in reducing waste in our community while also creating quality jobs in New Orleans East,” said Dan Griffin, VP of Operations at Made By The Water. “As our company name suggests, we have a great respect for pure water as it is the #1 ingredient in craft beer, and this partnership with Richard’s further solidifies our commitment to waste water reduction and responsible use of natural resources. In this case, being good stewards of our environment is also good for our business.”

Richard’s Rainwater is the nation’s first FDA-approved rainwater collection company and captures newly fallen rain and packages it into infinitely recyclable aluminum cans or glass bottles. The technique results in products that far exceed the strictest bottled water standards and requires minimal processing.

“It’s encouraging to lead the exponential growth at Richard’s while demonstrating packaged water doesn’t have to be poor quality and destructive to the planet,” O’Neil says. “We are building the first responsible water business that will be increasingly available at grocers across the country. And the partnership with Faubourg Brewery will allow us to accelerate our growth and meet consumer and retail demand.”

Find Richard’s still and sparkling rainwater at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, HEB, Central Market and Kroger. Products are also available at natural retailers and e-commerce sites, including Instacart and Amazon. Learn more at richardsrainwater.com .

About Faubourg Brewing Co.

Faubourg Brewing Company, part of the Made By The Water family of breweries, is the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans. Originally founded as Dixie Brewing Company in 1907, the brewery was renamed Faubourg Brewing Company in 2020 as a tribute to the diverse and vibrant neighborhoods of New Orleans that make up the city’s unique cultural gumbo. Faubourg (pronounced “fo-burg”) is a French word that’s often used interchangeably with “neighborhood” in New Orleans. Faubourg produces its lineup award-winning beers at its state-of-the-art brewery and hospitality center located in New Orleans East. For more info, visit www.faubourgbrewery.com or follow @faubourgbeer on social media.

About Richard’s Rainwater

Richard’s Rainwater is the first bottled rainwater and sparkling rainwater brand in the U.S. Its founder, Richard Heinichen, started a quest to find cleaner, better-tasting water for his family ranch near Austin in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to build a network of decentralized rainwater collection sites spread across the country in partnership with existing local breweries and beverage manufacturers. Richard’s Rainwater is caught clean from the sky before it touches the ground, bottled fresh in 100% recyclable cans and bottles, and distributed the shortest distance possible from cloud to consumer.

You can purchase Richard’s Rainwater online at richardsrainwater.com , at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, select locations of H-E-B, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Sprouts and many independent grocers across the country. Our 100 percent pure rainwater is also featured on the menu at nearly 1,000 premier restaurants, bars, hotels and coffee shops in the Southeast. Find a location near you on our store locator . Follow us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sarah Karger

sarah@commodditiesinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8b3a0bb-b9ad-4626-a619-dfbb9a6cb8be

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e241d43-3efe-4ba8-a0e8-ccd7a13c2a91